China and Russia Strengthen Strategic Partnership Amid Global Tensions
China plans to deepen its cooperation with Russia in energy and agriculture, as discussed by Premier Li Qiang and Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin. China aims for easier investment conditions in Russia, while the two nations continue to find common geopolitical ground amid pressures from the West.
In a significant diplomatic development, China has expressed its intention to enhance its collaborative efforts with Russia, particularly in the fields of energy and agriculture. This announcement came during a meeting in Moscow between China's Premier Li Qiang and Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
Premier Li Qiang encouraged bringing more Russian agricultural and food products to China, showing a mutual interest in strengthening economic ties, as reported by China's official news agency, Xinhua. Additionally, Li emphasized that China is keen on facilitating easier operations for Chinese enterprises in Russia.
The meeting underscored the strategic partnership between the two nations. Notably, Russia is currently engaged in conflict with NATO-backed Ukrainian forces, causing both countries to grow closer geopolitically, fostering a cooperative stance against Western pressures. Leaders from China and Russia have reinforced their alliance, as highlighted by a significant number of high-level meetings between President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin over recent years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
