Left Menu

China and Russia Strengthen Strategic Partnership Amid Global Tensions

China plans to deepen its cooperation with Russia in energy and agriculture, as discussed by Premier Li Qiang and Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin. China aims for easier investment conditions in Russia, while the two nations continue to find common geopolitical ground amid pressures from the West.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 05:36 IST
China and Russia Strengthen Strategic Partnership Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, China has expressed its intention to enhance its collaborative efforts with Russia, particularly in the fields of energy and agriculture. This announcement came during a meeting in Moscow between China's Premier Li Qiang and Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Premier Li Qiang encouraged bringing more Russian agricultural and food products to China, showing a mutual interest in strengthening economic ties, as reported by China's official news agency, Xinhua. Additionally, Li emphasized that China is keen on facilitating easier operations for Chinese enterprises in Russia.

The meeting underscored the strategic partnership between the two nations. Notably, Russia is currently engaged in conflict with NATO-backed Ukrainian forces, causing both countries to grow closer geopolitically, fostering a cooperative stance against Western pressures. Leaders from China and Russia have reinforced their alliance, as highlighted by a significant number of high-level meetings between President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin over recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Weighs Military Action in Venezuela Amidst Rising Tensions

Trump Weighs Military Action in Venezuela Amidst Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Taiwan Tightens Export Controls on Dual-Use Technology

Taiwan Tightens Export Controls on Dual-Use Technology

 Taiwan
3
Tensions Rise Amid Trump's Consideration of Military Action in Venezuela

Tensions Rise Amid Trump's Consideration of Military Action in Venezuela

 United States
4
Yen Hits Nine-Month Low Amidst Fed Rate Speculations

Yen Hits Nine-Month Low Amidst Fed Rate Speculations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025