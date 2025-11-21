Delhi LG calls for increased vigilance, orders extra precautionary measures following Red Fort blast

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday ordered the Police Commissioner and Chief Secretary to undertake a slew of precautionary and preventive measures following the explosion near Red Fort which claimed the lives of atleast 15 people. The LG has asked the administration to create a central data repository which contains records of doctors and para-medical staff in hospitals, especially private ones. In cases where people have gotten their degrees from abroad, additional secondary background checks are also recommended. The LG has also called for holding "consultation exercises" with digital platforms, and financers engaged in sale of vehicles, especially second-hand ones.

In a separate written communication to the Commissioner, Chief Secretary from the LG Secretariat, directions have been issued to maintain digital records of anyone purchasing or selling Ammonium Nitrate beyond a certain threshold; hold "consultation exercises" with heads of social media platforms for a "scientific tracking of radicalised content"; and ordered the strengthening of human and technical intelligence with a "focus on vulnerable areas prone to radicalisation." "Maintain a digital record of entities purchasing and selling Ammonium Nitrate beyond a certain threshold, including photograph of buyers and sellers apart from other relevant details; hold a consultation exercise with heads of social media platforms including Meta, Twitter [X] etc. for a scientific tracking of radicalized content aimed a brainwashing citizens; strengthen human and technical intelligence with a focus on vulnerable areas prone to radicalisation. Community outreach and citizen engagement should also be enhanced for more robust preventive policing," according to an official statement from the LG.

Meanwhile, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) has arrested four more prime accused involved in the November 10 deadly Delhi car blast outside the Red Fort in Delhi. The four accused are Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir), were taken into custody by the NIA in Srinagar on production orders from the district sessions judge in Patiala House court.

A total of 15 people were killed and over two dozen others were injured in the Delhi blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by one alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi. The agency further added that it is pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify others involved in the case. (ANI)

