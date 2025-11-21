Amit Shah pays tribute to BSF Jawans on 61st Raising Day in Gujarat, praises their sacrifice

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attended Border Security Force's (BSF) 61st Raising Day event as the Chief Guest, held at the 176th Battalion campus in Haripar Bhuj. During his visit, HM Shah paid tribute to the jawans who laid down their lives in the line of duty, laying a wreath at the memorial for the jawans.

BSF is primarily tasked with the India-Pakistan border. Before the creation of the force, the border was banned by the State Armed Police Battalion. BSF was established in 1965 following the India-Pakistan war to enhance border security. Initially, BSF was raised with 25 Battalions and with the passage of time, was expanded as per the requirement of nation to fight against militancy in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, North east region etc.

At present BSF is holding 193 (including 03 NDRF) Battalions and seven BSF Arty Regiments guarding International Border with Pakistan and Bangladesh. In addition, the BSF is also performing Anti-Infiltration role in Kashmir Valley, Counter Insurgency in North East region, Anti Naxal Operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh states and security of Integrated Check Posts along Pakistan and Bangladesh International Border.

During Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, BSF personnel on the Jammu frontier destroyed and damaged over 118 Pakistani post, and "dismantled Pakistan's entire surveillance system, Home Minister Shah had said in late May. Even during peacetime, BSF remains vigilant to watch on Pakistani posts, and struck them based on precise intelligence and the "shortest possible time they inflicted maximum damage."

BSF is the world's largest border guarding force, employing over 2.7 lakh personnel, and for over six decades, it has ensured the nation's robust security. The 2024 Raising day parade of the BSF was held in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where Shah highlighted the sacrifice of the personnel during the line of duty. According to Shah, til l 2024, over 1992 BSF have sacrificed their lives, and 1330 have been awarded medals, including 1 Maha Vir Chakra, 6 Kirti Chakras, 13 Vir Chakras, 13 Shaurya Chakras, 56 Sena Medals, and 1,241 Police Medals. (ANI)

