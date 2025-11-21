Left Menu

2020 Delhi Riots trial may take two years: Delhi Police tells SC

The Supreme Court has listed the matter for further hearing on November 24, Monday, when it will continue hearing arguments by the Delhi Police opposing the bail pleas of seven accused persons who have approached the Court seeking bail.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 17:13 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police on Friday informed the Supreme Court that the trial of several accused persons, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the 2020 Delhi riots case, is likely to be completed within two years. The Supreme Court has listed the matter for further hearing on November 24, Monday, when it will continue hearing arguments by the Delhi Police opposing the bail pleas of seven accused persons who have approached the Court seeking bail.

During the hearing, the Delhi Police argued that "intellectuals involved in terrorism are more dangerous than those operating on the ground."This submission was made while opposing the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others. The police also referred to the recent Red Fort blast, highlighting the alleged involvement of educated individuals, including doctors and engineers, in anti-national activities. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, mentioned that the Red Fort blast, which killed 15 people and injured many, was "another demonstration of a terrorist attack alleged to have been carried out by doctors."

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria heard part of the submissions from the Delhi Police today and adjourned the matter to tomorrow afternoon. Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Sharjeel Imam, argued that the videos presented by the Delhi Police are only short clips taken from three-hour-long speeches and are intended to prejudice the case against the accused.

The Delhi Police further contended that the plan to carry out protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was merely a red herring, claiming the broader intent was "regime change and economic strangulation in the country." According to the police, the conspirators coordinated through multiple WhatsApp groups, including DPSG (allegedly used for planning chakka jams and dharnas), MSJ (Muslim Students of JNU), and JCC (Jamia Coordination Committee).

The police also alleged that Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam played central roles by creating or using "communal" student groups such as MSJ and SOJ to mobilise students from JNU and Jamia, thereby "breaking the secular fabric of the campuses" and contributing to the organisation of protests preceding the riots. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

