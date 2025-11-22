Delhi Crime Branch Unravels International Arms Trafficking Ring

The Delhi Crime Branch, in a major operation, has dismantled an international arms trafficking network connected to Pakistan's intelligence service, ISI. On Saturday, the police arrested four suspects and seized eight pistols—five of Turkish origin and three made in China. Initial arrests led to further detentions and the recovery of additional firearms.

Investigations have uncovered that the syndicate was operating through global channels, using drones from Pakistan to transport arms across borders. These drones operated in pairs, with one capturing video as the other delivered the weapons to precise locations. Concealed in carbon-lined polythene, the arms were sent to avoid detection by sensors and thermal scanners.

Among those apprehended is Mandeep, a notorious criminal from Punjab, while Sonu, linked with the Khatri gang, allegedly maintained contacts with Pakistani arms suppliers. The syndicate supplied weapons to multiple criminal outfits in Delhi-NCR and Haryana, including gangs led by Gogi and Kapil Sangwan. The Crime Branch's efforts have significantly disrupted a cross-border arms smuggling operation, and further investigations could lead to more arrests.

