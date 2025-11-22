Assam BJP Gears Up for Decisive 2026 Elections Focusing on Indigenous Identity

In a preparatory move for the 2026 Assembly elections, the Assam BJP has framed the contest as a decisive clash between the indigenous Assamese populace and the Miya Muslim community. Party representatives emphasize that the future and security of Assam hinge on this electoral struggle, crediting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for bold protective measures.

The BJP statement, delivered by media panellist Dilip Kumar Sharma, lauded the current state government for achieving milestones no previous administration managed since India's Independence. These include granting Classical Language status to Assamese, repatriating the sacred Vrindavani Vastra, establishing crucial institutions like Sukafa University, and securing UNESCO recognition for Charaideo Maidams, thus restoring overlooked indigenous rights.

Chief Minister Sarma's firm stand against child marriage, love jihad, and land jihad complement the rigorous border security efforts against infiltration. The BJP celebrates reclaiming over 1,30,000 bighas of encroached land and vows continued development to win voter confidence. Recent BJP strategy meetings indicate a strong, united front for forthcoming elections, emphasizing new talents and historically decisive leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)