Left Menu

Assam BJP Gears Up for Decisive 2026 Elections Focusing on Indigenous Identity

The Assam BJP asserts the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections as crucial for the indigenous Assamese identity against the Miya Muslim community. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership is praised for safeguarding rights through historical initiatives, while emphasizing security and anti-infiltration policies to rally voter support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:36 IST
Assam BJP Gears Up for Decisive 2026 Elections Focusing on Indigenous Identity
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a preparatory move for the 2026 Assembly elections, the Assam BJP has framed the contest as a decisive clash between the indigenous Assamese populace and the Miya Muslim community. Party representatives emphasize that the future and security of Assam hinge on this electoral struggle, crediting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for bold protective measures.

The BJP statement, delivered by media panellist Dilip Kumar Sharma, lauded the current state government for achieving milestones no previous administration managed since India's Independence. These include granting Classical Language status to Assamese, repatriating the sacred Vrindavani Vastra, establishing crucial institutions like Sukafa University, and securing UNESCO recognition for Charaideo Maidams, thus restoring overlooked indigenous rights.

Chief Minister Sarma's firm stand against child marriage, love jihad, and land jihad complement the rigorous border security efforts against infiltration. The BJP celebrates reclaiming over 1,30,000 bighas of encroached land and vows continued development to win voter confidence. Recent BJP strategy meetings indicate a strong, united front for forthcoming elections, emphasizing new talents and historically decisive leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
2
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
3
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France
4
G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025