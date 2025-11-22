Left Menu

Merz Warns Against Exclusion of Europe in Ukraine Peace Talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the necessity of including Europe in negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine, warning that European politics could be impacted if Ukraine collapses. After the G20 summit, Merz highlighted the need for more reliable security agreements, referencing the inadequacy of the Budapest Memorandum.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently conveyed to U.S. President Donald Trump the critical need for Europe's involvement in any peace process aimed at halting Russia's war in Ukraine. Merz asserted that peace cannot be achieved by major powers at the expense of the countries directly impacted.

Speaking after the G20 summit in Johannesburg, Merz highlighted the potential consequences on European politics if Ukraine were to lose the war. He emphasized the importance of the issue, pointing out that while an opportunity for peace exists, a satisfactory resolution for all parties is still distant.

Merz also drew attention to Russia's past behavior concerning the Budapest Memorandum, urging the establishment of more dependable security guarantees beyond those historically insufficient agreements.

