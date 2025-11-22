Global Compromise Reached at COP30 Amid Fossil Fuel Rifts

At the COP30 conference in Brazil, world governments reached a compromise climate deal on Saturday, aimed at boosting financial aid for poorer nations grappling with global warming.

The agreement notably omits references to fossil fuels, underscoring tensions between wealthy and developing countries. Despite the absence of an official U.S. delegation, global unity was emphasized in tackling climate change impacts.

The deal proposes a voluntary initiative to hasten climate action, urging developed nations to triple their financial contributions to developing countries by 2035. The accord also includes a process for reviewing the alignment of international trade with climate initiatives.