ATS HomeKraft's Success Story: A Billionaire's Journey through Realty

ATS HomeKraft, a prominent player in the Indian real estate sector, has achieved a significant milestone by repaying Rs 1,250 crore to HDFC Capital's affordable real estate fund. This repayment was made possible through the company's robust internal cash flows, underscoring the strong demand in the housing market.

The company announced on Sunday that the full exit was offered to the HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund 2, entirely through cash flows generated from its project portfolio, without resorting to refinancing. The HCARE-2 portfolio with ATS HomeKraft included over 7,500 housing units, valued at around Rs 8,000 crore.

Originally established in 2018 with HDFC Capital's backing, ATS HomeKraft continues its commitment to mid-income housing projects. The successful repayment, along with ongoing projects across North India, reaffirms the firm's growth trajectory and dedication to delivering high-quality homes for end-users.

(With inputs from agencies.)