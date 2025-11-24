Pakistan's Solar Surge: Transforming Power Demand Dynamics

Pakistan's transition to rooftop solar power is expected to cause its solar generation to surpass the country's power demand during daytime in key industrial regions next year, according to an unnamed senior government official. This shift reflects a significant uptick in solar panel installations, which have led to lower emissions and cheaper energy bills for many citizens. However, the decline in demand for grid-based electricity has disrupted the financial stability of utility companies.

Aisha Moriani, secretary of Pakistan's climate change ministry, noted that some areas in Pakistan could soon witness 'negative demand,' a phenomenon when solar power supply outweighs grid electricity usage. This trend is notably occurring in cities like Lahore, where industrial activity amplifies solar adoption. The situation shares similarities with regions in Europe and Australia, but marks a novel development in major emerging markets like Pakistan.

To address the challenges posed by rapid solar growth, Pakistan is considering new tariffs for substantial solar users and amendments to fee structures to maintain grid infrastructure costs fairly distributed. Moriani added that Pakistan is renegotiating liquefied natural gas contracts with Qatar and Italy's Eni to adapt to changing energy needs and fiscal conditions, as it prioritizes affordability over expanded reliance on LNG.

