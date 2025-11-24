Rabi Crop Sowing Surges Ahead of Last Year
This year's rabi crops sowing area is on track to surpass last year's 655.88 lakh hectares, according to Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi. Despite delayed harvests in some regions due to rainfall, wheat planting has increased significantly, with total rabi acreage reaching 208.19 lakh hectares as of November 17.
Addressing the media at a recent event, Chaturvedi noted that rabi sowing is progressing faster than at the same point last year, although some areas have faced delays due to extended harvests and heavy rainfall.
Latest data reveals that significant gains have been observed in wheat, pulses, and oilseeds planting, highlighting an overall increase in rabi crop coverage to 208.19 lakh hectares by November 17, compared to 188.73 lakh hectares last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
