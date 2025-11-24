Rabi Crop Sowing Surges Ahead of Last Year

This year's rabi crop sowing is set to exceed the previous year's achievement, with expectations to go beyond 655.88 lakh hectares, according to Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi.

Addressing the media at a recent event, Chaturvedi noted that rabi sowing is progressing faster than at the same point last year, although some areas have faced delays due to extended harvests and heavy rainfall.

Latest data reveals that significant gains have been observed in wheat, pulses, and oilseeds planting, highlighting an overall increase in rabi crop coverage to 208.19 lakh hectares by November 17, compared to 188.73 lakh hectares last year.

