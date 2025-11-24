Left Menu

Rabi Crop Sowing Surges Ahead of Last Year

This year's rabi crops sowing area is on track to surpass last year's 655.88 lakh hectares, according to Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi. Despite delayed harvests in some regions due to rainfall, wheat planting has increased significantly, with total rabi acreage reaching 208.19 lakh hectares as of November 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:54 IST
Rabi Crop Sowing Surges Ahead of Last Year
  • Country:
  • India

This year's rabi crop sowing is set to exceed the previous year's achievement, with expectations to go beyond 655.88 lakh hectares, according to Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi.

Addressing the media at a recent event, Chaturvedi noted that rabi sowing is progressing faster than at the same point last year, although some areas have faced delays due to extended harvests and heavy rainfall.

Latest data reveals that significant gains have been observed in wheat, pulses, and oilseeds planting, highlighting an overall increase in rabi crop coverage to 208.19 lakh hectares by November 17, compared to 188.73 lakh hectares last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing TB Immunization: A Novel Vaccine Journey

Revolutionizing TB Immunization: A Novel Vaccine Journey

 India
2
Unmasking the Cyber-Fraud Network: Indian Trafficking Ring Busted

Unmasking the Cyber-Fraud Network: Indian Trafficking Ring Busted

 India
3
Uncovering Secrets: Dharmasthala's Buried Truths

Uncovering Secrets: Dharmasthala's Buried Truths

 India
4
Final Notices Served for Greenfield Highway Land Acquisition in Dahanu

Final Notices Served for Greenfield Highway Land Acquisition in Dahanu

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025