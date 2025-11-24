Dinesh Tak Joins Canara HSBC Life: A New Era in Insurance Leadership

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited has taken a significant step in strengthening its leadership by appointing Dinesh Tak as Chief Agency Officer. This move underscores the company's commitment to expanding its proprietary distribution, with a special focus on the agency channel.

Dinesh Tak is tasked with developing strategic advancements and scaling operations within the agency network, aiming to provide personalized insurance solutions aligning with customers' financial needs. In his new role, Tak will directly report to Anuj Mathur, Managing Director and CEO of Canara HSBC Life Insurance.

With 23 years of experience in the insurance industry, having worked for organizations such as ICICI Prudential and Axis Max Life Insurance, Tak is expected to be a key player in driving channel productivity and building strong partner ecosystems. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as the industry undergoes significant transformation, promising robust growth and future-readiness for Canara HSBC Life Insurance.

