Empowering Panchayats: MP CM Yadav's Vision for Self-Reliant Villages

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inaugurated a three-day state-level workshop for Panchayat representatives at Bhopal's Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre.

CM Yadav launched the Watershed Festival under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and lauded contributions to the Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign.

The workshop, aimed at 'Atmanirbhar Panchayat-Samridhh Madhya Pradesh,' promotes local self-reliance and panchayat empowerment, coupled with significant reforms such as allowing sarpanches to allocate funds up to Rs 25 lakh.

Emphasizing India's governance roots in village-level administration, Yadav highlighted efforts to make panchayats administratively efficient and financially strong, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

The CM also revealed empowerment plans for panchayats in managing drinking water supplies, pushing solar pump schemes, and progressing the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' initiative at the village level.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel stressed the importance of collaboration between officials and representatives to fortify the three-tier panchayat system.

Looking ahead, the government aims for comprehensive rural development, including fully equipped cremation grounds and connectivity through PM Janman and PM Awas Yojana.

Chief Minister Yadav recognized Khandwa, Raisen, and Balaghat districts, and other outstanding performers in the Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign.

