Left Menu

Assam's Empowerment Drive: CM Sarma's Vision for Women's Prosperity

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed seed capital cheques to 32,787 women under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan in Rangia. The park honoring freedom fighter Shantiram Lahkar was also inaugurated, alongside multiple infrastructure projects. Sarma emphasized empowering women to become financially independent through various state initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:52 IST
Assam's Empowerment Drive: CM Sarma's Vision for Women's Prosperity
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Saram at a event (Photo/ Assam CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards bolstering women's empowerment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed entrepreneurial seed capital cheques of Rs 10,000 each to 32,787 Self Help Group (SHG) members. The ceremony, held in the Rangia Legislative Assembly Constituency, is part of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan aiming to elevate women's economic status.

As part of his visit to Rangia, CM Sarma also inaugurated the Shantiram Lahkar Park, commemorating the town's first freedom fighter. The park features a life-sized statue and a newly built clock tower, along with infrastructure projects like roads and a Public Works Department office, signaling development strides in the area.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized continuing efforts towards women's economic independence, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan supports this through incremental funding based on efficient utilization. Women's successes in various ventures, from restaurants to local businesses, underline the initiative's impact toward creating an empowered community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Judge Dismisses Trump's Case Against Critics Amid Legal Controversy

Judge Dismisses Trump's Case Against Critics Amid Legal Controversy

 Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal

Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal

 Brazil
4
Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025