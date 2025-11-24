Assam's Empowerment Drive: CM Sarma's Vision for Women's Prosperity

In a significant step towards bolstering women's empowerment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed entrepreneurial seed capital cheques of Rs 10,000 each to 32,787 Self Help Group (SHG) members. The ceremony, held in the Rangia Legislative Assembly Constituency, is part of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan aiming to elevate women's economic status.

As part of his visit to Rangia, CM Sarma also inaugurated the Shantiram Lahkar Park, commemorating the town's first freedom fighter. The park features a life-sized statue and a newly built clock tower, along with infrastructure projects like roads and a Public Works Department office, signaling development strides in the area.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized continuing efforts towards women's economic independence, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan supports this through incremental funding based on efficient utilization. Women's successes in various ventures, from restaurants to local businesses, underline the initiative's impact toward creating an empowered community.

(With inputs from agencies.)