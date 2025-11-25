Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

In the early hours of Tuesday, Russian drones descended upon Kyiv, the heart of Ukraine, officials have reported. The aerial attack targeted and struck at least one residential building in the city.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the hit via the Telegram messaging app, identifying the damage in the city's Pechersk district. The incident is one of the latest disruptions amidst ongoing tensions.

Images circulating on unofficial channels display the grim reality of a building engulfed in flames, further compounded by the city's power and water supply disruptions, posing significant challenges to residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)