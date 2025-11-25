Left Menu

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

On Tuesday, Russian drones targeted Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, hitting at least one residential building. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the attack on Telegram, noting disruptions to power and water supplies in the city. Images shared online showed a building in flames in the Pechersk district.

Updated: 25-11-2025 05:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Russian drones descended upon Kyiv, the heart of Ukraine, officials have reported. The aerial attack targeted and struck at least one residential building in the city.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the hit via the Telegram messaging app, identifying the damage in the city's Pechersk district. The incident is one of the latest disruptions amidst ongoing tensions.

Images circulating on unofficial channels display the grim reality of a building engulfed in flames, further compounded by the city's power and water supply disruptions, posing significant challenges to residents.

