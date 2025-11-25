Left Menu

Indian Authorities Capture Chinese National Illegally Crossing Border

A Chinese national, Liu Quinjing, was apprehended by the SSB while illegally crossing from Nepal into India at Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. This incident occurs amid strict measures against illegal immigration enforced by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aiming to ensure national security and law and order.

Nanpara CO Pradyumn Singh, Uttar Prdesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Chinese national, Liu Quinjing, was captured entering India from Nepal by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) during a police check on the India-Nepal border at the Bahraich post in Uttar Pradesh. The 48-year-old was detained around 11 pm, with officials registering a case against him under pertinent legal sections.

In response to the illegal immigration issue, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed district magistrates to adopt stringent measures. He emphasized establishing temporary detention centers as part of the crackdown, intending to deport illegal immigrants to their countries following standard procedures. These measures are designed to bolster national security and uphold law and order.

Simultaneously, Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across India, emphasizing it as crucial for eliminating infiltrators from the electoral lists. Speaking at the Border Security Forces' 61st Raising Day in Gujarat, Shah reaffirmed the government's commitment to removing all infiltrators to protect national democracy.

