All-Party Meeting Scheduled Ahead of Winter Parliamentary Session

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is planning an all-party meeting on November 30 to discuss the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. This includes reviewing pending bills and incorporating opposition suggestions. Meanwhile, there's clarification from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs regarding Chandigarh's governance, ensuring no changes without stakeholder consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:32 IST
All-Party Meeting Scheduled Ahead of Winter Parliamentary Session
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the Winter Session of Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has announced plans to convene an all-party meeting on November 30, according to insider sources. The meeting aims to share the legislative agenda with opposition leaders and take their input into account.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told ANI of plans to meet departmental secretaries to assess pending bills prior to engaging with opposition leaders. This move, according to Meghwal, is designed to shape legislative strategies based on opposition feedback. Kiren Rijiju also confirmed that the session will span from December 1 to 19.

The upcoming parliamentary window includes 15 sittings, with Private Members' Bills scheduled for focus on specified dates. Amidst conjecture around Chandigarh's administrative status, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs assured that the discussions in progress will not disturb current administrative frameworks without broad consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

