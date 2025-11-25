Jammu & Kashmir's Agricultural Revolution: HADP's Impressive Growth Story

Jammu and Kashmir's agriculture sector is witnessing a transformative phase under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), a flagship initiative of the local government. Since its launch in March last year, over 91,600 units have been established, a senior official reports.

These efforts, closely monitored by the Output Tracking App, have led to the creation of 1.34 crore person-days of employment and generated Rs 298 crore in revenue. The programme's 29 projects focus on diverse areas such as seed quality enhancement, niche crop cultivation, mechanisation, and market linkage growth.

In a recent meeting, Managing Director Sandeep Kumar and other officials highlighted milestones like the registration of 3.5 lakh farmers on the Daksh Kisan Portal, promotion of exotic vegetables, and the uptake of modern farming techniques. These initiatives underscore agriculture's role as a vital economic engine in rural areas.

