Jammu & Kashmir's Agricultural Revolution: HADP's Impressive Growth Story
The Holistic Agriculture Development Programme in Jammu and Kashmir has established over 91,600 units, aimed at revamping the agricultural sector through focused projects. Generating 1.34 crore person-days of employment and Rs 298 crore in revenue, the initiative focuses on seed quality, niche crops, mechanisation, and market development.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir's agriculture sector is witnessing a transformative phase under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), a flagship initiative of the local government. Since its launch in March last year, over 91,600 units have been established, a senior official reports.
These efforts, closely monitored by the Output Tracking App, have led to the creation of 1.34 crore person-days of employment and generated Rs 298 crore in revenue. The programme's 29 projects focus on diverse areas such as seed quality enhancement, niche crop cultivation, mechanisation, and market linkage growth.
In a recent meeting, Managing Director Sandeep Kumar and other officials highlighted milestones like the registration of 3.5 lakh farmers on the Daksh Kisan Portal, promotion of exotic vegetables, and the uptake of modern farming techniques. These initiatives underscore agriculture's role as a vital economic engine in rural areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar's New Industries Minister Jaiswal Vows Industrial and Employment Boom
From Acquittal to Struggle: Fahim Ansari's Quest for Employment
India's Labour Reforms: A Boost to Employment and Economic Growth
Northern Railway Boosts Revenue with Mega E-Auction
Senators Demand Meta Investigation Over Scam Ad Revenue Allegations