Unveiling Femicide: A Deadly Crisis for Women And Girls

Every 10 minutes, a woman or girl falls victim to femicide, being killed by a partner or family member, according to recent statistics from the UN. The UNODC and UN Women report this stark reality, showing no substantial progress in curbing these numbers.

Last year, 83,000 women and girls were intentionally killed, with 50,000 of those deaths resulting from domestic violence. In contrast, intimate partners or family members committed only 11% of male homicides.

Officials stress the necessity for enhanced prevention tactics and a robust criminal justice response. The digital landscape also poses new threats. Globally, Africa bears the highest femicide rate, followed by the Americas, Oceania, Asia, and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)