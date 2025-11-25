Left Menu

Unveiling Femicide: A Deadly Crisis for Women And Girls

New UN data highlights the alarming rates of femicide, with an average of 137 women and girls being killed daily by partners or family members globally. Despite some data fluctuations, the threat persists, underscoring the urgent need for targeted prevention strategies and an improved criminal justice response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:01 IST
Every 10 minutes, a woman or girl falls victim to femicide, being killed by a partner or family member, according to recent statistics from the UN. The UNODC and UN Women report this stark reality, showing no substantial progress in curbing these numbers.

Last year, 83,000 women and girls were intentionally killed, with 50,000 of those deaths resulting from domestic violence. In contrast, intimate partners or family members committed only 11% of male homicides.

Officials stress the necessity for enhanced prevention tactics and a robust criminal justice response. The digital landscape also poses new threats. Globally, Africa bears the highest femicide rate, followed by the Americas, Oceania, Asia, and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

