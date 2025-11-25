Left Menu

French Workers Strike Looms Over EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica, a leading eyewear company, faces a three-day strike by 9,000 French employees demanding better wages after the company's record quarterly sales of 6.87 billion euros. This marks the first nationwide strike coordinated across the company's entities. The strike will occur from November 27 to November 29.

EssilorLuxottica, the world's largest eyewear company, is facing a significant strike by approximately 9,000 French workers, set to take place later this month. According to union FO Metaux, the strike is in response to demands for increased wages following an exceptional quarterly performance.

The planned walkout, spanning November 27 to November 29, represents a historic first as all union organizations unite for action across every EssilorLuxottica entity. The eyewear giant, born from the 2018 merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor, reported an unprecedented quarterly sales total of 6.87 billion euros, approximately $7.94 billion.

EssilorLuxottica holds significant operational assets in France, including manufacturing plants and R&D centers. Despite this looming industrial action, the company has opted not to comment on the situation.

