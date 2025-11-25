Left Menu

Uttarakhand Empowers MGNREGA Workers with New Welfare Benefits

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launches the registration of MGNREGA workers under the state's Welfare Board. This initiative ensures access to various social security schemes. Dhami, inspired by PM Modi, emphasizes government efforts to support health, education, and employment for the last person in society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 23:02 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has initiated the registration process for MGNREGA workers under the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. This move aims to extend comprehensive social security benefits to these laborers, reflecting the state's commitment to inclusive growth and development. Dhami reiterated the government's focus on reaching the 'last person' in society with support for health, education, and employment, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Currently, 16.3 lakh MGNREGA workers are registered in Uttarakhand, out of which 9.5 lakh are active. Those completing a minimum of 90 working days annually will now qualify for the Welfare Board's benefits. With 5.35 lakh workers already registered, this initiative is expected to impact many more, broadening access to the Board's welfare schemes. This strategic move aligns with efforts to bolster industrial growth and investment ecosystems in the state.

The state government has implemented reforms in sectors such as mining, contributing to increased revenues from Rs 400 crore to Rs 1,200 crore, reshaping the economic landscape. In line with the central government's 'Ease of Doing Business' emphasis, Uttarakhand offers streamlined processes for industries, minimizing bureaucratic hurdles for investors. The Labour Department, alongside the Rural Development Department, is leading the scheme, with MGNREGA worker registrations progressing online at the block level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

