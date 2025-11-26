Robinhood and Susquehanna's Strategic Move into Prediction Markets

In a significant move in the financial industry, Robinhood Markets and Susquehanna International Group have taken control of a regulated exchange, LedgerX, by acquiring a 90% stake from Miami International Holdings. This acquisition is a strategic step towards enhancing their foothold in the rapidly growing prediction markets.

According to JB Mackenzie, Robinhood's VP and general manager of futures and international, there is strong customer interest in prediction markets, and this acquisition is set to strengthen their momentum. The move will enable Robinhood to introduce a futures and derivatives exchange in collaboration with Susquehanna, while MIAX retains a 10% stake in LedgerX.

With the prediction markets gaining unprecedented attention following legal developments, major players like InPlay Global, Polymarket, and Kalshi are also making strides in this domain. The attraction is further evidenced by Intercontinental Exchange's substantial investment in Polymarket and forthcoming entries by CME Group and CBOE.

(With inputs from agencies.)