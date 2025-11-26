Left Menu

Robinhood and Susquehanna's Bold Move: Dominating the Prediction Market Arena

Robinhood Markets and Susquehanna International Group have acquired a 90% stake in LedgerX from Miami International Holdings, marking a significant step in their expansion into prediction markets. This acquisition comes as interest in prediction markets grows, with major companies investing heavily in the sector.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to cement their presence in prediction markets, Robinhood Markets and Susquehanna International Group announced a significant acquisition on Tuesday. They have taken control of a regulated exchange previously operated by Miami International Holdings.

The companies have acquired 90% of LedgerX, which formerly belonged to the now-defunct FTX crypto exchange. After Miami International Holdings bought LedgerX from the FTX bankruptcy for $50 million in 2023, the platform continued operations under the MIAX brand. Robinhood plans to leverage this acquisition by introducing a futures and derivatives exchange and clearinghouse.

This development comes amid a growing interest in prediction markets in the U.S., especially following the green light on election betting from a federal court. The transaction is slated to close in early 2026, with the exchange operational by then, positioning Robinhood and Susquehanna as key players in this burgeoning market sector.

