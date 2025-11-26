U.S.-Taiwan Semiconductor Deal Shaping Up Amid Tariff Talks

The Trump administration is in talks with Taiwan for a deal that could see new Taiwanese investment and workforce training in the U.S., focusing on semiconductor manufacturing. Insiders reveal that companies such as TSMC would be central to this initiative.

This potential agreement seeks to cut tariffs on Taiwan's exports to the U.S., currently sitting at 20%. An overarching arrangement could strengthen U.S. high-tech industries while mitigating existing trade barriers, especially for semiconductors, which are crucial for modern technology.

While Taiwan aims to mirror its domestic success in U.S. science parks, the negotiation process remains delicate, with the U.S.'s regional alliances and potential Chinese reactions adding layers of complexity to the discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)