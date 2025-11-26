Hungary Steps In to Aid Serbia Amid Oil Crisis
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto traveled to Belgrade to plan assistance for Serbia after Croatia halted crude oil shipments. Serbia's President warned of a shutdown at the Russian-owned NIS oil refinery unless U.S. sanctions ease, threatening fuel supplies as winter approaches.
Hungary's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, traveled to Belgrade to strategize aid for Serbia following a halt in oil shipments from Croatia. This move comes as Serbia faces an impending energy crisis.
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has issued a warning that the NIS oil refinery, owned by Russia, will cease operations within four days if the United States does not lift its sanctions on the project. This shutdown threatens Serbia's fuel supplies as winter looms.
With this development, Hungary's diplomatic endeavor aims to secure energy stability for Serbia, showcasing regional cooperation amid international geopolitical tensions.
