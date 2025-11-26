Left Menu

Hungary Steps In to Aid Serbia Amid Oil Crisis

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto traveled to Belgrade to plan assistance for Serbia after Croatia halted crude oil shipments. Serbia's President warned of a shutdown at the Russian-owned NIS oil refinery unless U.S. sanctions ease, threatening fuel supplies as winter approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 26-11-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 13:37 IST
Hungary Steps In to Aid Serbia Amid Oil Crisis
Peter Szijjarto
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, traveled to Belgrade to strategize aid for Serbia following a halt in oil shipments from Croatia. This move comes as Serbia faces an impending energy crisis.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has issued a warning that the NIS oil refinery, owned by Russia, will cease operations within four days if the United States does not lift its sanctions on the project. This shutdown threatens Serbia's fuel supplies as winter looms.

With this development, Hungary's diplomatic endeavor aims to secure energy stability for Serbia, showcasing regional cooperation amid international geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation

The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation

 India
2
German Chancellor Urges Peaceful Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict

German Chancellor Urges Peaceful Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict

 Germany
3
Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

 Pakistan
4
Forging the Future: Bharat Steel Conference to Showcase Global Opportunities

Forging the Future: Bharat Steel Conference to Showcase Global Opportunities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025