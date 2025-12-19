U.S. Stance on Venezuela: No Escalation with Russia, Says Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States is not worried about escalating tensions with Russia over Venezuela, despite the presence of U.S. military forces in the Caribbean, including troops, an aircraft carrier, warships, and fighter jets.

Russia has expressed concerns over U.S. actions that may threaten international shipping, but the Trump administration is firm in its resolution to reassert dominance in the Western Hemisphere, referencing the Monroe Doctrine.

Efforts by the U.S. in the region have included strikes on suspected drug vessels and a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers, while Democratic lawmakers demand more transparency about military operations.

