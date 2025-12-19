Left Menu

U.S. Stance on Venezuela: No Escalation with Russia, Says Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is not concerned about escalation with Russia regarding Venezuela, even as military forces build up in the Caribbean. Russia has warned against U.S. actions, while the Trump administration reiterates dominance in the Western Hemisphere.

Updated: 19-12-2025 23:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States is not worried about escalating tensions with Russia over Venezuela, despite the presence of U.S. military forces in the Caribbean, including troops, an aircraft carrier, warships, and fighter jets.

Russia has expressed concerns over U.S. actions that may threaten international shipping, but the Trump administration is firm in its resolution to reassert dominance in the Western Hemisphere, referencing the Monroe Doctrine.

Efforts by the U.S. in the region have included strikes on suspected drug vessels and a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers, while Democratic lawmakers demand more transparency about military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

