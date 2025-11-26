Kremlin's Stance on Ukraine Peace Deal: A Waiting Game
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that it's too soon to discuss a peace agreement on Ukraine. Responding to reporters, he stated that it is premature to assume that a resolution is near.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:39 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov remarked on Wednesday that discussions regarding a peace agreement with Ukraine remain premature, as reported by the Interfax news agency.
In response to inquiries from journalists concerning the proximity of a peace deal, Peskov replied, 'Wait, it's premature to say that yet.'
The statement highlights the continued uncertainty surrounding potential resolutions to the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement