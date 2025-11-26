Meta Platforms Stands Firm Against Italy's Accusations
Meta Platforms, via its WhatsApp spokesperson, firmly rejected claims made by Italy's competition authority. The company labeled these allegations as unfounded. Further information on the company's response and ongoing developments in this matter is awaited.
The spokesperson emphasized that the company remains steadfast and clear in its response to these claims.
More details regarding Meta's stance and forthcoming actions are anticipated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
