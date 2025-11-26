Left Menu

Meta Platforms Stands Firm Against Italy's Accusations

Meta Platforms, via its WhatsApp spokesperson, firmly rejected claims made by Italy's competition authority. The company labeled these allegations as unfounded. Further information on the company's response and ongoing developments in this matter is awaited.

Meta Platforms Stands Firm Against Italy's Accusations
In a recent statement, a spokesperson from Meta Platforms' WhatsApp division dismissed allegations by Italy's competition authority as baseless and unfounded.

The spokesperson emphasized that the company remains steadfast and clear in its response to these claims.

More details regarding Meta's stance and forthcoming actions are anticipated.

