India-Canada Uranium Deal: A Legacy of Indo-US Nuclear Pact

India and Canada are on the verge of finalizing a $2.8 billion uranium supply deal, enabled by the 2008 Indo-US nuclear agreement. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh played a crucial role in establishing these foundational ties amidst opposition. Prime Ministers Modi and Carney discuss expanding bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, India and Canada are nearing the completion of a $2.8 billion agreement for the supply of uranium, a move facilitated by the historic Indo-US nuclear agreement formed in 2008. This pivotal pact, championed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, overcame substantial BJP resistance at the time.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh emphasized the importance of the 2008 treaty in a social media statement, acknowledging its role in enabling the upcoming decade-long uranium deal with Canada. This agreement highlights the ongoing civil nuclear collaboration between the two nations, driven by Canadian company Cameco Corp.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recently convened in Johannesburg, where they discussed enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including defense and space. This meeting sets the stage for a future Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement aimed at doubling bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030.

