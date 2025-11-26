India-Canada Uranium Deal: A Legacy of Indo-US Nuclear Pact

In a significant development, India and Canada are nearing the completion of a $2.8 billion agreement for the supply of uranium, a move facilitated by the historic Indo-US nuclear agreement formed in 2008. This pivotal pact, championed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, overcame substantial BJP resistance at the time.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh emphasized the importance of the 2008 treaty in a social media statement, acknowledging its role in enabling the upcoming decade-long uranium deal with Canada. This agreement highlights the ongoing civil nuclear collaboration between the two nations, driven by Canadian company Cameco Corp.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recently convened in Johannesburg, where they discussed enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including defense and space. This meeting sets the stage for a future Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement aimed at doubling bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030.