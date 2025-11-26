Spandana Sphoorty Names K. Venkatesh as New CEO Amid Growth, Momentum

India's Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited has named K. Venkatesh as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, reinforcing its leadership at a pivotal growth juncture.

Venkatesh, a veteran with over 30 years in financial services, comes from HDFC Bank where he revitalized its microfinance division. His tenure includes significant roles at HSBC, IFMR, and LT Insurance, making him well-suited to helm Spandana's mission for financial inclusion.

Expressing his commitment, Venkatesh aims to transform Spandana into a premier lending entity. Backed by Kedaara Capital, the company is positioned for further expansion, supported by a recent INR 200 crore rights issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)