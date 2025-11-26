Left Menu

Senegal's Economy Grows by 13.5% with GDP Recalculation

Senegal's economy is now reported to be 13.5% larger and its debt-to-GDP ratio has improved after updating the base year for GDP calculation to 2021. This move, aimed at reflecting new industries, has raised questions despite improving economic data optics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:09 IST
Senegal's Economy Grows by 13.5% with GDP Recalculation

Senegal's economy has expanded by 13.5% following the government's decision to update the base year for calculating the nation's economic output, as confirmed by the National Agency for Statistics and Demography. The reset, taking the base year from 2014 to 2021, brings Senegal's GDP figure to 17,316 billion CFA francs ($30.59 billion).

International credit agencies have previously downgraded the country's ratings over concerns of debt misreporting. The International Monetary Fund halted a $1.8 billion programme after a concealed debt was discovered, dating back to the former administration of President Macky Sall. The IMF has expressed support for the GDP rebasing, asserting its positive impact on data quality and policy-making.

Senegal's public debt has been recorded at 80% of GDP, a reduction from earlier ratios. While the IMF continues to review updated indicators, economists caution that nominal debt figures, interest costs, and short-term financing needs are unchanged. The recalibration acknowledges the growth in nascent industries such as digital financial services and the oil and gas sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-UAE Strengthens Partnership for Citizens' Welfare

India-UAE Strengthens Partnership for Citizens' Welfare

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over Halal Meat in Indian Railways

Controversy Erupts Over Halal Meat in Indian Railways

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir's Environmental Call to Action

Jammu and Kashmir's Environmental Call to Action

 India
4
Early OBR Release Sparks Political Turmoil

Early OBR Release Sparks Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025