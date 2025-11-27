Left Menu

Bayer's Biotech Breakthrough: Intacta 5+ Revolutionizes Brazilian Agriculture

Bayer announced its Intacta 5+ soybean seeds for Brazil, adding tolerance to five herbicides and caterpillar protection. Expected by 2027/28, pending approvals, this launch aims at sustaining genetically modified crop growth in a leading biotech nation, boosting agriculture with significant productivity advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 00:47 IST
Bayer's Biotech Breakthrough: Intacta 5+ Revolutionizes Brazilian Agriculture

German conglomerate Bayer is set to launch a groundbreaking soybean product known as Intacta 5+, specially tailored for Brazilian farmers. The South American nation, a leading soybean exporter, will soon benefit from this development, which perpetuates the use of genetically engineered seeds.

Bayer's statement highlighted that the Intacta 5+ seeds would be available for the 2027/28 crop season, contingent on regulatory approvals. These seeds will stand out as the first in Brazil capable of withstanding five herbicides and offer defense against specific caterpillars notorious for damaging soy plants.

A report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture identifies Brazil as the second-largest producer of biotech crops globally. With a massive adoption rate, the new seeds are expected to drive significant advancements, addressing current and future agricultural challenges by amplifying productivity substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

 United States
2
Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

 Global
3
Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

 Global
4
Comptroller Lander Challenges BlackRock on Climate Concerns

Comptroller Lander Challenges BlackRock on Climate Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025