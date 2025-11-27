Bayer's Biotech Breakthrough: Intacta 5+ Revolutionizes Brazilian Agriculture

German conglomerate Bayer is set to launch a groundbreaking soybean product known as Intacta 5+, specially tailored for Brazilian farmers. The South American nation, a leading soybean exporter, will soon benefit from this development, which perpetuates the use of genetically engineered seeds.

Bayer's statement highlighted that the Intacta 5+ seeds would be available for the 2027/28 crop season, contingent on regulatory approvals. These seeds will stand out as the first in Brazil capable of withstanding five herbicides and offer defense against specific caterpillars notorious for damaging soy plants.

A report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture identifies Brazil as the second-largest producer of biotech crops globally. With a massive adoption rate, the new seeds are expected to drive significant advancements, addressing current and future agricultural challenges by amplifying productivity substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)