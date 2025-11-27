Left Menu

China Demands Action on Nexperia Dispute from Netherlands

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao urged the Netherlands to take 'practical actions' to resolve the ongoing Nexperia dispute affecting global chip supply chains. In a call with Germany's economic affairs minister, Wang emphasized the fragility of the semiconductor supply chain and criticized the Dutch intervention.

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has issued a call to action for the Netherlands to address the ongoing Nexperia dispute, which is affecting global chip supply chains. The appeal was made during a video call with Germany's economic affairs and energy minister.

In the discussion, Wang emphasized to his German counterpart, Katherina Reiche, the significant fragility of the global semiconductor supply chain. He pointed out that the Dutch government has not rescinded its 'improper' interventions in the enterprise sector.

Despite the Dutch government's recent decision to pause its seizure of Nexperia, Beijing remains dissatisfied as they demand a full withdrawal of the intervention. The suspension has not met China's demands for resolving the issue entirely.

