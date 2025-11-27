Left Menu

Cyberattack Brews Trouble for Asahi Group's Operations

Asahi Group aims to normalize logistics by February after a cyberattack in September caused widespread disruption and leaked personal data of 1.52 million customers. The attack affected order processing and shipping, leading to production delays and a drop in sales. A ransomware group claimed responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:43 IST
Cyberattack Brews Trouble for Asahi Group's Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's Asahi Group announced plans to restore logistical operations by February following a cyberattack in late September that suspended operations significantly, although some products might still face shipping delays.

The attack compromised personal data of 1.52 million customers and information on 114,000 contacts and 275,000 employees, according to Asahi, yet none of this information has surfaced online. The disruption affected tasks like order processing and shipping, making Asahi one of the numerous companies worldwide targeted by cybercriminals.

CEO Atsushi Katsuki confirmed that the company would not be paying any ransom to the ransomware group Qilin, who claimed responsibility on October 9. The incident resulted in decreased sales figures as restaurants and stores reported shortages of Asahi beverages. Despite these setbacks, Asahi has resumed production at six domestic factories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developments

Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developme...

 Global
2
BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

 India
3
Nepal Redraws Borders on New Rs 100 Note

Nepal Redraws Borders on New Rs 100 Note

 Nepal
4
Avtovaz Gears Up: Russia's Top Carmaker Returns to Full Schedule in 2025

Avtovaz Gears Up: Russia's Top Carmaker Returns to Full Schedule in 2025

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025