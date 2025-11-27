Cyberattack Brews Trouble for Asahi Group's Operations

Japan's Asahi Group announced plans to restore logistical operations by February following a cyberattack in late September that suspended operations significantly, although some products might still face shipping delays.

The attack compromised personal data of 1.52 million customers and information on 114,000 contacts and 275,000 employees, according to Asahi, yet none of this information has surfaced online. The disruption affected tasks like order processing and shipping, making Asahi one of the numerous companies worldwide targeted by cybercriminals.

CEO Atsushi Katsuki confirmed that the company would not be paying any ransom to the ransomware group Qilin, who claimed responsibility on October 9. The incident resulted in decreased sales figures as restaurants and stores reported shortages of Asahi beverages. Despite these setbacks, Asahi has resumed production at six domestic factories.

(With inputs from agencies.)