Euro Zone Bonds Hold Steady Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations

In Thursday's early trading, euro zone bond yields remained stable, poised for a second week of decline due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and rising expectations of a December interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Germany's key 10-year Bund yield edged up by 0.9 basis points, reaching 2.683%.

The European Central Bank has maintained a steady stance in monetary policy, with recent weeks showing limited rate fluctuations. Anticipated Fed rate cuts in the U.S. contrast with euro zone strategies. Meanwhile, the optimism for a regional economic revival leans on Germany's anticipated budgetary stimulus set for the latter half of 2026.

In the UK, the market activity was tempered following the presentation of a new budget. Long-term UK bond yields inched upwards, reflecting unresolved fiscal uncertainties despite governmental reassurances. Investors remain watchful as doubts persist regarding the budget's tax measures.

