Hungary's Strategic Bid for Serbia's NIS Refinery Amid Sanctions

Hungary might purchase a stake in Serbia's Russian-owned NIS refinery under U.S. sanctions. Talks involve ensuring continuous crude supply from Russia, despite EU's sanctions. Hungary's interest aligns with its strategic ties to Russia, aiming to stabilize energy resources across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:36 IST
Hungary's Strategic Bid for Serbia's NIS Refinery Amid Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hungary is in discussions to potentially acquire a stake in Serbia's NIS refinery, currently owned by Russian entities and under U.S. sanctions.

With sanctions disrupting oil supplies through Croatia's JANAF pipeline, Serbia faces the looming shutdown of its sole oil refinery, unless a solution is found.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, amid strategic dialogues with President Aleksandar Vucic, seeks to secure Russian crude and gas supplies, potentially stabilizing oil flow to Serbia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

