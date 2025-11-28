Brazil Sets Sights on Carbon Market Regulation by December
Brazil has announced plans to publish comprehensive regulations for its emerging carbon market by December next year, as confirmed by a senior official from the nation's Finance Ministry.
Cristina Reis, who now leads the ministry's freshly established special carbon market secretariat, revealed at a press conference that the government is deliberating the establishment of a permanent governing body to oversee the market, which could potentially evolve into a regulatory agency.
Reis noted the expectation that the carbon market will reach full functionality by 2030 or 2031. Additionally, she highlighted forthcoming public consultations regarding a legislative provision—already approved by Congress—that mandates insurers to dedicate 0.5% of their technical reserves to purchasing carbon credits, a measure now pending Supreme Court consideration. Reis acknowledged the challenge posed by high demand and limited credit supply, suggesting the rule's phased implementation.
