Haryana's Modern CGD Policy: Paving the Way for Clean Energy
Haryana government's upcoming City Gas Distribution Policy aims to boost natural gas infrastructure, inviting public and private investments. It focuses on creating a competitive and consumer-friendly environment, reducing reliance on crude oil. The policy simplifies application processes and financial procedures, incorporating industry and regulatory feedback for effectiveness.
The Haryana government is set to introduce a forward-thinking City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy designed to advance the state's natural gas infrastructure. Announced during a recent review meeting, the policy is expected to attract both public and private sector investments.
During the meeting, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi emphasized the inclusion of feedback from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to ensure that the policy aligns with national standards. The policy not only fosters a conducive environment for pipeline development but also prioritizes fair competition and consumer safeguards.
The updated CGD Policy 2025 simplifies administrative processes with a single-window portal for permissions, aiming to promote cleaner energy sources in Haryana. Industries and Commerce Secretary Amit K Agrawal highlighted that this policy builds on a 2010 precedent, adapting to current needs and technologies.
