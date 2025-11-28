Rising Waters: Tragedy Strikes Southern Thailand
The death toll from recent floods in southern Thailand has increased to 87, as announced by the government on Friday. The region continues to struggle with severe weather conditions, hampering rescue efforts. This natural disaster has caused widespread devastation, displacing many residents and damaging infrastructure.
The southern region of Thailand is reeling under the impact of devastating floods, with the death toll rising to 87 as of Friday, according to a government statement.
The relentless downpour has severely hampered rescue efforts, adding to the challenges faced by the authorities in the affected areas.
The floods have resulted in significant displacement of residents and damage to critical infrastructure, compounding the ongoing crisis as emergency teams race against time to provide relief.
