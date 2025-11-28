Rising Waters: Tragedy Strikes Southern Thailand

The southern region of Thailand is reeling under the impact of devastating floods, with the death toll rising to 87 as of Friday, according to a government statement.

The relentless downpour has severely hampered rescue efforts, adding to the challenges faced by the authorities in the affected areas.

The floods have resulted in significant displacement of residents and damage to critical infrastructure, compounding the ongoing crisis as emergency teams race against time to provide relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)