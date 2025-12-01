Left Menu

China's Central Bank Shakes Market with Stablecoin Crackdown

Hong Kong stocks with stablecoin ties tumbled Monday after China's central bank reaffirmed its crackdown on virtual currencies, highlighting concerns about stablecoins' lack of customer identification and anti-money laundering controls. Key companies saw significant stock declines, reflecting market unease over regulatory moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 01-12-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 07:24 IST
China's Central Bank Shakes Market with Stablecoin Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong-listed stocks associated with stablecoins experienced sharp declines on Monday. This followed a statement from China's central bank, the People's Bank of China, which reiterated a commitment to curbing activities associated with virtual currencies.

The central bank's announcement on Saturday underlined concerns surrounding the speculative resurgence and illegal activities linked to stablecoins. Companies such as Yunfeng Financial Group saw a nearly 10% drop, while Bright Smart Securities and Commodities Group fell around 7%, and OSL Group's shares decreased by over 4%.

The PBOC's scrutiny particularly focused on stablecoins, citing failures to comply with customer identification and anti-money-laundering regulations, adding another layer of pressure to the already volatile cryptocurrency market.

TRENDING

1
Alleged Irregularities in West Bengal Police Exam: Opposition Leader Speaks Out

Alleged Irregularities in West Bengal Police Exam: Opposition Leader Speaks ...

 India
2
European Market Faces Turbulence Post-November Gains

European Market Faces Turbulence Post-November Gains

 Global
3
Al Falah University's Founder Lands in Judicial Custody

Al Falah University's Founder Lands in Judicial Custody

 India
4
Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025