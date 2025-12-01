Priyanka Gandhi Challenges PM Modi's 'No Drama' Parliament Remark
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized PM Modi's comment dismissing debates as 'drama' and emphasized the importance of discussing urgent issues like electoral roll revision and pollution in Parliament. The INDIA bloc plans to prioritize the Special Intensive Revision topic. Modi urged a focus on policy-making over theatrics.
In a sharp rebuke, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dismissal of parliamentary debates as 'drama', stressing that discussing critical issues is a cornerstone of democracy. Her remarks came in response to Modi's appeal for a productive winter session in Parliament, urging MPs to prioritize substantive legislative work.
Gandhi emphasized the urgency of issues such as the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and severe air pollution. She called for meaningful dialogue, stating, "It's not drama. Raising issues is the essence of parliamentary democracy." Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc is set to make SIR a primary agenda in this session.
In contrast, PM Modi, citing recent electoral losses, suggested the opposition was 'unsettled' and urged focus on policy-making. He stressed, "There should be delivery here, not drama," and highlighted the need for positive thinking in nation-building, moving away from negativity and slogans.
