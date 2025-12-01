Texas Attorney General Probes Shein for Unethical Practices

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Monday that he is launching an investigation into the popular fast fashion retailer Shein. The primary focus is to explore potential violations of state laws concerning unethical labor practices and the sale of consumer products deemed unsafe.

This investigation into Shein, known for its vast and affordable clothing selection, reflects ongoing concerns about ethical labor standards in the fashion industry. The inquiry will scrutinize the company's supply chain processes and product safety standards.

Paxton's move comes amid increasing pressures on global fashion brands to ensure compliance with labor laws and consumer safety regulations. The findings could significantly impact Shein's operations in Texas and potentially influence broader regulatory frameworks.

