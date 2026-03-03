Orlen's Strategic Moves Amid Oil Price Fluctuations

Poland's largest oil refiner, Orlen, is implementing strategic measures to cushion Polish consumers from the unpredictable swings in oil prices, a repercussion of ongoing tensions involving Iran.

Speaking on Tuesday, Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, highlighted Orlen's proactive approach to manage the situation using available market tools, including margin adjustments.

Tusk also reassured that Orlen is strategically avoiding importing oil via the conflict-affected Hormuz Strait and refrains from purchasing from Iran, aiming to mitigate risks from blocked shipping channels and instability in the region.