Karnataka CM Hits Back: 'Desperate Statements of Dissatisfied Souls'

In a defiant stand, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has refuted allegations of phone-tapping aimed at spying on his deputy, D K Shivakumar. The allegations, deemed as 'desperate statements of dissatisfied souls' by Siddaramaiah, were purportedly made by opposition leaders in an effort to suggest a rift between the state's top two political figures.

Amid speculation over a power-sharing arrangement, the Chief Minister assured that his relationship with Shivakumar remains strong, describing it as harmonious as 'milk and honey.' Meanwhile, the opposition BJP and JD(S) have accused the CM of turning state intelligence into a political tool, a claim he robustly denies.

Despite the tumultuous political landscape, Siddaramaiah emphasized the Congress party's internal democracy and repudiated attempts to create division. Asserting the party's unity, he criticized the tactics of the opposition, echoing historical challenges faced by leadership in Karnataka politics. He maintained that the Congress administration would persevere despite opposition efforts to destabilize it.

(With inputs from agencies.)