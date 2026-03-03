Karnataka CM Hits Back: 'Desperate Statements of Dissatisfied Souls'
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed opposition allegations of spying on his deputy as baseless. He reaffirmed the strong bond between him and Shivakumar amidst rumors of a power tussle. Siddaramaiah accused opposition parties of attempting to create mistrust but insisted that the Congress party remains united.
In a defiant stand, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has refuted allegations of phone-tapping aimed at spying on his deputy, D K Shivakumar. The allegations, deemed as 'desperate statements of dissatisfied souls' by Siddaramaiah, were purportedly made by opposition leaders in an effort to suggest a rift between the state's top two political figures.
Amid speculation over a power-sharing arrangement, the Chief Minister assured that his relationship with Shivakumar remains strong, describing it as harmonious as 'milk and honey.' Meanwhile, the opposition BJP and JD(S) have accused the CM of turning state intelligence into a political tool, a claim he robustly denies.
Despite the tumultuous political landscape, Siddaramaiah emphasized the Congress party's internal democracy and repudiated attempts to create division. Asserting the party's unity, he criticized the tactics of the opposition, echoing historical challenges faced by leadership in Karnataka politics. He maintained that the Congress administration would persevere despite opposition efforts to destabilize it.
(With inputs from agencies.)
