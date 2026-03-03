Left Menu

Karnataka CM Hits Back: 'Desperate Statements of Dissatisfied Souls'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed opposition allegations of spying on his deputy as baseless. He reaffirmed the strong bond between him and Shivakumar amidst rumors of a power tussle. Siddaramaiah accused opposition parties of attempting to create mistrust but insisted that the Congress party remains united.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:08 IST
Karnataka CM Hits Back: 'Desperate Statements of Dissatisfied Souls'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a defiant stand, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has refuted allegations of phone-tapping aimed at spying on his deputy, D K Shivakumar. The allegations, deemed as 'desperate statements of dissatisfied souls' by Siddaramaiah, were purportedly made by opposition leaders in an effort to suggest a rift between the state's top two political figures.

Amid speculation over a power-sharing arrangement, the Chief Minister assured that his relationship with Shivakumar remains strong, describing it as harmonious as 'milk and honey.' Meanwhile, the opposition BJP and JD(S) have accused the CM of turning state intelligence into a political tool, a claim he robustly denies.

Despite the tumultuous political landscape, Siddaramaiah emphasized the Congress party's internal democracy and repudiated attempts to create division. Asserting the party's unity, he criticized the tactics of the opposition, echoing historical challenges faced by leadership in Karnataka politics. He maintained that the Congress administration would persevere despite opposition efforts to destabilize it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Greece Urges Protection for Stranded Seafarers Amid Iran Conflict

Greece Urges Protection for Stranded Seafarers Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
2
Nitin Nabin: A New Era for BJP in Rajya Sabha

Nitin Nabin: A New Era for BJP in Rajya Sabha

 India
3
Bond Markets Reel Amid Middle East Conflict and Inflation Fears

Bond Markets Reel Amid Middle East Conflict and Inflation Fears

 Global
4
Strengthening Federal Ties: A Collaborative Effort by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

Strengthening Federal Ties: A Collaborative Effort by Tamil Nadu and Karnata...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026