Airline Stocks Plummet as Middle East Conflict Escalates

Airline stocks across Asia and Europe experienced substantial losses as the U.S. and Israeli air conflict with Iran intensified. Major Gulf hubs, including the world's busiest airport in Dubai, have been shut down, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded.

Travel companies note the severe disruption mirrors those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with repatriation flights operating on limited capacity. Passengers in the region rush for any available flights to evacuate as airlines grapple with the financial impact.

Amid these escalating tensions, oil prices have surged, further burdening airlines. Carriers are considering adjustments to fuel surcharges while the stock prices of major airlines continue to drop significantly.

