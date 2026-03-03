Tragic Electrocution: Father and Son Fall Victim to Electric Fence

A father and son met a tragic end on Tuesday after coming into contact with an electric fence in Nagaroor district, police reported.

The accident took place near the Nagaroor Block Office, where 58-year-old Kochunni and his 35-year-old son Akhil were found lifeless in a paddy field.

Authorities are investigating claims that the electric fence was installed illegally to deter wild boar and are awaiting post-mortem results to ascertain the precise cause of their deaths.

