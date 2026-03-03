Tragic Electrocution: Father and Son Fall Victim to Electric Fence
A father and son in Nagaroor were electrocuted by an electric fence, possibly set up illegally. Kochunni and his son Akhil were found lifeless in a paddy field. An investigation is underway to determine the legality of the fence and the exact cause of death after a forensic examination.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:01 IST
A father and son met a tragic end on Tuesday after coming into contact with an electric fence in Nagaroor district, police reported.
The accident took place near the Nagaroor Block Office, where 58-year-old Kochunni and his 35-year-old son Akhil were found lifeless in a paddy field.
Authorities are investigating claims that the electric fence was installed illegally to deter wild boar and are awaiting post-mortem results to ascertain the precise cause of their deaths.
(With inputs from agencies.)