Tragic Electrocution: Father and Son Fall Victim to Electric Fence

A father and son in Nagaroor were electrocuted by an electric fence, possibly set up illegally. Kochunni and his son Akhil were found lifeless in a paddy field. An investigation is underway to determine the legality of the fence and the exact cause of death after a forensic examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:01 IST
Tragic Electrocution: Father and Son Fall Victim to Electric Fence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A father and son met a tragic end on Tuesday after coming into contact with an electric fence in Nagaroor district, police reported.

The accident took place near the Nagaroor Block Office, where 58-year-old Kochunni and his 35-year-old son Akhil were found lifeless in a paddy field.

Authorities are investigating claims that the electric fence was installed illegally to deter wild boar and are awaiting post-mortem results to ascertain the precise cause of their deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

