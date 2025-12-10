Tension in Kerala: Governor and Ministers Clash on University VC Appointments
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Kerala ministers met to discuss the appointment of vice-chancellors at two universities. The meeting followed a Supreme Court directive requiring consensus. Despite tensions, the court may intervene if no decision is made by the deadline.
The ongoing conflict over the appointment of vice-chancellors at two prominent technical universities in Kerala escalated on Wednesday as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar met with state ministers to discuss the issue. Tensions have been high following a Supreme Court directive aimed at resolving the stalemate.
Law Minister P Rajeev and Higher Education Minister R Bindu visited the Governor at Lok Bhavan for talks intended to reach a consensus on these significant appointments. Despite complying with the court's orders, details of the discussions were not disclosed publicly.
The Supreme Court has set a deadline of December 9 for a resolution, threatening intervention if consensus is not reached. The Chief Minister and the Governor's disagreements have publicly intensified, with accusations of procedural violations and critiques of actions related to vice-chancellor selections.
