Tension in Kerala: Governor and Ministers Clash on University VC Appointments

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Kerala ministers met to discuss the appointment of vice-chancellors at two universities. The meeting followed a Supreme Court directive requiring consensus. Despite tensions, the court may intervene if no decision is made by the deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing conflict over the appointment of vice-chancellors at two prominent technical universities in Kerala escalated on Wednesday as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar met with state ministers to discuss the issue. Tensions have been high following a Supreme Court directive aimed at resolving the stalemate.

Law Minister P Rajeev and Higher Education Minister R Bindu visited the Governor at Lok Bhavan for talks intended to reach a consensus on these significant appointments. Despite complying with the court's orders, details of the discussions were not disclosed publicly.

The Supreme Court has set a deadline of December 9 for a resolution, threatening intervention if consensus is not reached. The Chief Minister and the Governor's disagreements have publicly intensified, with accusations of procedural violations and critiques of actions related to vice-chancellor selections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

