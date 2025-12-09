Empowering HVAC Professionals: Bosch India and Gujarat's New Training Initiative
Bosch Home Comfort India has partnered with the Gujarat government to establish HVAC Skill Development Centres. The initiative aims to enhance HVAC technical training, improve employability, and encourage entrepreneurship. A nodal center is set to open at Ganpat University, targeting 2,000 students and aligning with NSDC standards.
Bosch Home Comfort India, formerly Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, announced a partnership with the Gujarat government to establish HVAC Skill Development Centres across northern Gujarat.
The initiative, in collaboration with the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, aims to provide specialized technical training, improving employability and fostering entrepreneurship within the HVAC sector. A nodal center will open at Ganpat University, Mehsana, within the next 3-6 months, training over 2,000 participants.
Bosch Home Comfort India's MD, Sanjay Sudhakaran, highlighted the project's focus on addressing skilled labor shortages while empowering local talent to promote innovation and sustainability. The curriculum will be developed by experts from Bosch, Ganpat University, and CED, ensuring alignment with NSDC standards.
