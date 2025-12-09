Gujarat Divorce: Onion and Garlic at the Heart of Marital Discord

In an unusual case from Gujarat, a 23-year-old marriage ended over a dietary dispute rooted in religious beliefs. The wife, adhering to the Swaminarayan sect, refrained from consuming onion and garlic, leading to a rift with her husband.

The Gujarat High Court upheld the divorce initially granted by an Ahmedabad family court, noting the wife's acceptance of the dissolution despite contesting the alimony conditions. The court has addressed the alimony issues, instructing the husband to settle outstanding maintenance payments.

The couple's conflict began in 2002, centering around the wife's dietary choices and escalating to allegations of harassment. After leaving her matrimonial home in 2007, the wife opposed her husband's divorce petition, which was based on claims of cruelty and desertion.

(With inputs from agencies.)