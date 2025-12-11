Left Menu

U.S. Seizes Sanctioned Oil Tanker: A Strategic Move

The U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the seizure of a crude oil tanker implicated in transporting sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran. This vessel has been under U.S. sanctions for its role in supporting terrorist organizations and was intercepted off the Venezuelan coast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2025 03:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 03:39 IST
U.S. Seizes Sanctioned Oil Tanker: A Strategic Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has successfully executed a seizure warrant on a crude oil tanker used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi made the announcement on Wednesday.

The tanker has been the subject of U.S. sanctions for several years due to its involvement in an illegal oil shipping network that supports foreign terrorist organizations, according to Bondi.

The operation culminated in the vessel's seizure off the coast of Venezuela, highlighting the U.S. government's ongoing efforts to clamp down on illicit activities that undermine international stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025