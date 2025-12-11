U.S. Seizes Sanctioned Oil Tanker: A Strategic Move
The U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the seizure of a crude oil tanker implicated in transporting sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran. This vessel has been under U.S. sanctions for its role in supporting terrorist organizations and was intercepted off the Venezuelan coast.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2025 03:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 03:39 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has successfully executed a seizure warrant on a crude oil tanker used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi made the announcement on Wednesday.
The tanker has been the subject of U.S. sanctions for several years due to its involvement in an illegal oil shipping network that supports foreign terrorist organizations, according to Bondi.
The operation culminated in the vessel's seizure off the coast of Venezuela, highlighting the U.S. government's ongoing efforts to clamp down on illicit activities that undermine international stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker in High-Stakes Sanctions Maneuver
U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Escalating Tensions and Rising Oil Prices
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Wins Nobel Peace Prize
Tanker Tensions: US Seizes Venezuelan Vessel Amid Mounting Pressures
María Corina Machado: A Nobel Honor Amidst Venezuelan Turmoil