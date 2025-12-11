U.S. Seizes Sanctioned Oil Tanker: A Strategic Move

The United States has successfully executed a seizure warrant on a crude oil tanker used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi made the announcement on Wednesday.

The tanker has been the subject of U.S. sanctions for several years due to its involvement in an illegal oil shipping network that supports foreign terrorist organizations, according to Bondi.

The operation culminated in the vessel's seizure off the coast of Venezuela, highlighting the U.S. government's ongoing efforts to clamp down on illicit activities that undermine international stability.

